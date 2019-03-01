Beech tree felling is sad loss for all

The recent felling of a magnificent beech tree at The Fleet, Belper, is a sad loss for all.

Residents successfully overturned a tree preservation order and it has been reduced to a tall stump and is unlikely to recover from such savagery inflicted by the axe man.

Beech is extremely susceptible to climate change and drought.

If a more proportionate approach had been adopted this tree could have continued to flourish for many years to come.

This lost specimen will not be seen by this or future generations in Belper again.

AJ Newby

Milford

