Earth will ‘look after itself’

So more doom and gloom from the experts at the meeting in South Korea about climate change – and if we don’t do something in the near future the world as we know it will cease to exist in a thousand years.

Well my opinion is that the world will look after itself – always has done – no matter what we have thrown at it and the technology that we have got now will be greatly advanced in a few years. It’s all about money – how much can we get out of the taxpayer if we get these scare stories about they will not complain when we put their taxes up. Whatever we do will not make a scrap of difference as I see it. Global warming would be a good thing - less pollution, don’t need your heating on, no need for flue jabs. All this hype about floods, forest fires and ice cap melting is a motivation by big business and they are the people that will be the winners at the expense of the majority of people.

Alan Warner

By email

