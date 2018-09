I’m writing to try and whip-up more support for Belper Town FC.

The town of Belper is so good at supporting events in the town and yet only a few hundred attend matches and so to the people of Belper I say come on and support the Nailers.

The Belper News gives good coverage for the Nailers but I feel could do more by having a campaign to get more people to support the club.

G. Winson

Alvaston

