LETTER: Bringing Christmas joy to disadvantaged

The members of the Belper Central Methodist Church would like to thank every one who supported their appeal for gifts for the toy service held on Sunday, December 3.

A large load of toys, including some from the Belper Congregational Church, has now been passed on to Derby City Mission for their Christmas Connection Project when they aim to bring a little happiness to over 900 disadvantaged children in the Derby area.

Thank you.

Doreen Scotney

Belper Central Methodist Church

