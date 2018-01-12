LETTER: Festive generosity was so uplifting

I would be delighted if you could mention a local, privately owned, toy and electrical shop in Belper. N & M Bargains, Bridge Street, Belper, DE56 1AY.

In the days running up to Christmas this well lit, cheerfully decorated shop offered anyone free tea or coffee and a mince pie.

I popped in, having read the sign outside the door and asked “haven’t you missed free with every purchase?” Nigel and Matthew who own the shop both piped up - a resounding “No, completely free to anyone passing by”.

I have been struck by their customer focus and attention to creating a true local, entrepreneurial shop all year round, but this really “took the biscuit!” - or should I say mince pie!

Anyone could walk in for a reviving cuppa and chat. Totally free!

I really think they deserve a Happy and prosperous New Year - and a mention in the local news. Cheerful goodwill at it’s best.

Stephanie Eden

Belper