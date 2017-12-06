LETTER: Surge in donations to Poppy Appeal

On behalf of the Royal British Legion in Belper may I thank everybody who contributed to make this year’s Poppy Appeal such a wonderful success.

Special thanks to the Women’s Section of the RBL, The Rotary Club of Belper and Duffield, the Women’s Institute, the mayor, council and staff, the Army Cadets, Derwent Brass Band, St Peter’s Church and everybody else who donated time and effort delivering and collecting merchandise and collecting tins and generally sorting things out.

Over the year events and donations have raised over £23,000 to date. This is over 15 per cent up on the money collected in 2016 and taking into account the state of the economy is an outstanding achievement.

Be assured this money Belper and its townfolk have raised will go towards the essential support work we carry out for our service men and women, veterans and their families.

Les Harrison

Poppy Appeal Organiser

Belper District