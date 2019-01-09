Library cuts are a disgrace

I am not only perplexed that Derbyshire County Council are going to staff libraries, in many areas with volunteers, and not with professional librarians.

This will mean that the library service will be diminished.

Financial cuts in the library service are a disgrace and these cuts should no be taking place.

Libraries serve the communities they’re in, in many ways. They are an educational service in providing books for loan (books can be expensive to buy, particularly in these times of financial constraint, for many), and providing newspapers to read.

They are also places for people to meet and socialize (the café in the main library, in Chesterfield, is an example of this). They provide activities for parents and toddler groups.

I value our local libraries very much and if others do to, we need to start taking action, by writing to our councillors and MP, to make our strong feelings known about the plight that our libraries find themselves in.

Robert Ferrie

By email

