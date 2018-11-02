Quiet voice of people has now spoken

Last Saturday, I made my way to London to express my views about the current progress the Government is making in implementing the Brexit vote.

The organisers were quietly hoping for about 100,000 people to turn up.

In the event, well over 600,000 marched, the largest political demonstration in London since the Iraq War, a figure representing one per cent of the entire UK population and larger than any political party membership. The event was quiet and respectful and involved a complete cross-section of our society.

Some claim that this movement for a People’s Vote is trying to ‘overturn’ the result of the referendum, but if they are proposing a further free and democratic referendum, how can this be so?

The only way the decision can be reversed is if a majority of voters decide that way.

If, however, the electorate confirms its original decision, now that most of the predictions of that outcome are known, then there can be little doubt that a majority of this country want to have their freedoms curtailed and their wealth diminished and the rest of us will have to go along with that.

There is no magical deal that will satisfy the EU, the European Research Group, the DUP and the UK parliament.

The only way she can ensure that she is still carrying out the will of the British people is to go back and ask them what it now is.

The quiet voice of reasonable people has spoken last Saturday. She would be wise to listen to it.

Andrew Parker

By email

