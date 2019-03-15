Urgent action needs to be taken to avoid extinction

This week a coalition of groups and individuals from across Derbyshire and Derby City have declared a climate emergency in the county.

Derbyshire Climate Coalition are calling for strong leadership from our local councils in the face of increasing concern about climate breakdown and the potentially devastating impacts for our local and global environment. Urgent action is needed to prevent a mass extinction of species as a result of habitat destruction and climate change.

In Derbyshire we are experiencing the effects of changing weather patterns, flooding, droughts, severe impacts on our flora and fauna and negative effects on our food production and supply.

This week we have launched a petition across the region calling for Derbyshire County Council and Derby City Council to declare a climate emergency. We call for our local authorities to commit to making Derbyshire a net zero carbon local authority by 2030.

https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/climate-emergency-and-derbyshire-councils-1

As the recent IPCC report states, we are rapidly running out of time if we wish to limit the devastation of global warming. Recent school strikes have shown that our younger generations are demanding we take action to prevent environmental catastrophe.

The time to act is now and a declaration of climate emergency from Derbyshire local authorities will show a commitment to safeguarding the environment for our future generation.

On 15th March there will be another National Children’s Strike to protest at inaction on the Climate Emergency. We owe it to them to act now.

Cllr Maurice Neville

Amber Valley Borough Council

