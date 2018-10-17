Your weather forecast for Wednesday

Intermittent rain in the morning is expected to clear as the East Midlands sees a brighter day than earlier in the week.

The Met Office predicts that light rain will clear to the south and the afternoon will be brighter than earlier in the week.

However, expect it to become cold and frosty overnight.

The forecast for Wednesday says: "Intermittent light rain will largely clear southern areas during the morning, and low cloud will thin and break.

"Gradually becoming brighter from the north with a pleasant sometimes sunny afternoon.

"Winds will be light and variable. Maximum temperature 16°C.

"Dry with variable cloud overnight, and light winds.

"Becoming chilly towards dawn, with a slight ground frost possible in the north later.

"Some mist and local fog patches may form. Minimum temperature 3°C."

The rest of the week is expected to be bright and sunny.

The forecast says: "A dry and often sunny day is expected on Thursday with light and variable winds.

"Feeling cooler with temperatures slightly lower than Wednesday. Then dry, clear and locally frosty overnight. Maximum temperature 14°C.

"Dry, sometimes bright or sunny on Friday and Saturday with near normal temperatures.

"A period of rain and brisk winds will spread southwards on Sunday, then brighter and colder."