‘Named and shamed’: the full list of 191 businesses that paid employees less than minimum wage
Nearly 200 employers have been identified as having paid their employees less than the minimum wage.
The 191 named companies failed to pay £2.1 million to over 34,000 workers.
Minimum wage breach
The Government states that minimum wage breaches can occur when workers are being paid on or just above the minimum wage rate, but then have deductions from their pay for uniform or accommodation.
The employers named by the Government underpaid workers in the following ways:
- 47 per cent wrongly deducted pay from workers’ wages, including for uniform and expenses
- 30 per cent failed to pay workers for all the time they had worked, such as when they worked overtime
- 19 per cent paid the incorrect apprenticeship rate
While not all minimum wage underpayments are intentional, it has always been the responsibility of the employers to check that they are abiding by the law.
Guidance for employers is available on the Government website.
‘Unacceptable for companies to come up short’
Business Minister Paul Scully said: “Our minimum wage laws are there to ensure a fair day’s work gets a fair day’s pay – it is unacceptable for any company to come up short.
“All employers, including those on this list, need to pay workers properly.
“This government will continue to protect workers’ rights vigilantly, and employers that short-change workers won’t get off lightly.”
Employers who pay their workers less than the minimum wage have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates. They also face the possibility of large financial penalties as well, up to 200 per cent of arrears - capped at £20,000 per worker - which are paid to the Government.
Since 2015, the Government has ordered employers to repay over £100 million to one million workers.
Chair of the Low Pay Commission Bryan Sanderson said: “These are very difficult times for all workers, particularly those on low pay who are often undertaking critical tasks in a variety of key sectors including care.
“The minimum wage provides a crucial level of support and compliance is essential for the benefit of both the recipients and our society as a whole.”
The full list
- John Lewis plc, Westminster, SW1E, failed to pay £941355.67 to 19392 workers
- Martin McColl Retail Limited, Brentwood, CM15, failed to pay £258047.8 to 4366 workers
- One Stop Stores Limited, Walsall, WS8, failed to pay £56505.04 to 2631 workers
- Welcome Break Holdings Limited, Milton Keynes, MK16, failed to pay £49031.77 to 1591 workers
- Sword Security (N.I.) Ltd (now under new ownership), Belfast, BT7, failed to pay £44280.74 to 160 workers
- The Body Shop International Limited, Arun, BN17, failed to pay £34670.81 to 959 workers
- Methodist Homes, Derby, DE1, failed to pay £29244.25 to 6 workers
- Britannia Jinky Jersey Limited, trading as Pontins, Sefton, PR8, failed to pay £29027.33 to 954 workers
- Millenium Care Ltd, Neath Port Talbot, SA11, failed to pay £28871.77 to 40 workers
- KRM Limited, trading as First Steps Day Nursery, Craven, BD23, failed to pay £28378.7 to 25 workers
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car UK Limited, Runnymede, TW20, failed to pay £25438.82 to 65 workers
- Menai Meats (Wales) Limited, Gwynedd council, L55, failed to pay £23558.16 to 34 workers
- The Sheffield United Football Club Limited, Sheffield, S2, failed to pay £21802.17 to 25 workers
- Mrs Lynda Quigley, trading as Child’s Play, Kirklees, WF13, failed to pay £20402.45 to 40 workers
- Amna Care Domiciliary Ltd, South Tyneside, NE33, failed to pay £18574.02 to 65 workers
- Peak Building Services Limited - Liquidated 19 October 2018, Amber Valley, DE56, failed to pay £14732.31 to 23 workers
- Circadian Trust, trading as Sphere Leisure Ltd, South Gloucestershire, BS35, failed to pay £13828.01 to 290 workers
- Worcestershire County Cricket Trading Limited, Worcester, WR2, failed to pay £12919.37 to 2 workers
- Eishtec UK Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, BT66, failed to pay £12504.46 to 157 workers
- Fresh-Pak Chilled Foods Limited, Barnsley, S73, failed to pay £11487.93 to 274 workers
- Travel Joy Hostels Limited, trading as The King William IV, Westminster, SW1V, failed to pay £10673.59 to 2 workers
- Burningfold Limited, Waverley, GU8, failed to pay £9916.36 to 1 worker
- Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited, Westminster, SW1E, failed to pay £9679.91 to 33 workers
- 7 to 10 Food & Wine Ltd, Cardiff, CF3, failed to pay £9573.74 to 2 workersMrs Sonia Anderson & Mrs Jean Martin, trading as First Steps Nursery, Craven, BD23, failed to pay £9156.09 to 25 workers
- T S Lee & Son Limited, trading as CPR Skip Hire, Calderdale, HD6, failed to pay £8880.43 to 13 workers
- Aire Valley Frozen Foods Limited, Bradford, BD21, failed to pay £8823.37 to 20 workers
- Marshall Motor Group Limited, Cambridge, CB5, failed to pay £8816.31 to 16 workers
- DDV Hairdressing Limited, trading as Tony & Guy, Bournemouth Borough Council, BH1, failed to pay £8685.57 to 5 workers
- Otium Entertainment Group Limited, trading as Coventry City Football Club, Rugby, CV8, failed to pay £8180.25 to 194 workers
- Harratts of Wakefield Limited, trading as Harratts Kia, Wakefield, WF2, failed to pay £7863.82 to 26 workers
- Shabab Express Limited, Leeds, LS1, failed to pay £6783.69 to 14 workers
- APC Care Limited, Wealden, BN27, failed to pay £6311.6 to 39 workers
- Soya World Limited, trading as Soya, Elmbridge, KT13, failed to pay £6156.93 to 2 workers
- Your Local Food & Wine Ltd, trading as Premier, County Durham, DL15, failed to pay £6144.27 to 6 workers
- HPJ (GX) Ltd, trading as Jungs, Buckinghamshire Council, SL9, failed to pay £6059.37 to 5 workers
- Mears Homecare Limited, Tewkesbury, GL3, failed to pay £5908.87 to 4 workers
- Vertu Motors plc, Gateshead, NE11, failed to pay £5901.44 to 63 workers
- TAFS Foods Limited, trading as Kentucky Fried Chicken, Waltham Forest, E10, failed to pay £5257.84 to 294 workers
- Quest Strategic Consulting Limited - Dissolved 17 November 2020, Birmingham, B16, failed to pay £5119.16 to 6 workers
- Mr Mohammed Asif, trading as Supawash Laundrette, Rochdale, OL12, failed to pay £4972.55 to 3 workers
- M Francis (Cardiff) Limited, trading as Minster Cleaning Services, Cardiff, CF23, failed to pay £4793.14 to 69 workers
- Lees Cleaning Contractors LLP, trading as Lees Premier Cleaning, South Tyneside, NE33, failed to pay £4768.09 to 7 workers
- Stena Best Hand Car Wash Ltd, Waltham Forest, E11, failed to pay £4749.57 to 6 workers
- Noonan Services Group (NI) Limited - Dissolved, Belfast, BT3, failed to pay £4617.17 to 79 workers
- Medea Hair Limited, trading as Body Essential Hair Designer, Havering, RM5, failed to pay £4593.4 to 1 worker
- Big News Trading Ltd, trading as Chibber’s Superstore, Calderdale, HX1, failed to pay £4545.64 to 1 worker
- Mrs Julie Anne Rickett, trading as Chevalian Stud, Shropshire, SY12, failed to pay £4505.36 to 1 worker
- The Dental Workshop Limited, Leeds, LS11, failed to pay £4190.65 to 1 worker
- Chilton Motors Limited, Pembrokeshire, SA71, failed to pay £4171.87 to 1 worker
- Grade One Commercial Cleaning Services Limited, Medway, ME4, failed to pay £4145.8 to 6 workers
- Brighter Beginnings Day Nursery Limited, Oldham, OL9, failed to pay £4139.44 to 45 workers
- Bloomsbury Publishing PLC, Camden, WC1B, failed to pay £4055.96 to 3 workers
- D Southall & Sons, trading as Southalls of Norchard, Wychavon, DY13, failed to pay £4036.13 to 79 workers
- A1 Home Care Ltd, Chelmsford, CM2, failed to pay £3774.46 to 24 workers
- Mr Hasan Yalcin and Mrs Sultan Yalcin, trading as Bridge Kebabs (now under new ownership), Isle of Anglesey, LL59, failed to pay £3723.68 to 2 workers
- MacLeod Garages Ltd, trading as Kiwis Garage, Na h-Eileanan Siar, HS1, failed to pay £3663.63 to 1 worker
- Newry Crash Repair Centre Ltd, Newry, Mourne and Down, BT35, failed to pay £3438.61 to 6 workers
- Cheshire Central Limited, trading as Cheshire Central Car Valeting Centre, Stockport, SK5, failed to pay £3425.11 to 4 workers
- Clarendon Park Farms Limited, Wiltshire, SP5, failed to pay £3384.51 to 1 worker
- Mrs Julie Roche and Mr Christopher Roche, trading as Hill Cottage Farm Camping & Caravan Park, Dorset, SP6, failed to pay £3351.9 to 1 worker
- J Ren Ltd, trading as Mooboo, Glasgow City Council, G1, failed to pay £3114.73 to 24 workers
- Russell Nursery School Limited, Birmingham, B28, failed to pay £3080.31 to 1 worker
- Mr Ramon Sanchez, trading as Chester House Guest House, Cheshire West and Chester, CH2, failed to pay £3060.36 to 4 workers
- JoRecruitment Limited, Wandsworth, SW11, failed to pay £3008.63 to 52 workers
- Northcote Hotel Limited, Ribble Valley, BB6, failed to pay £2949.33 to 16 workers
- Brittain & McMail Limited, trading as Rainbow Rooms International, Glasgow City Council, G2, failed to pay £2923.25 to 16 workers
- Sandylane Limited, York, YO26, failed to pay £2877.41 to 101 workers
- Oldham Athletic (2004) Association Football Club Limited, Oldham, OL1, failed to pay £2812.38 to 6 workers
- York Hand Car Wash Ltd - Dissolved 9 April 2019, trading as Tesco Hand Car Wash, York, YO24, failed to pay £2811.4 to 3 workers
- Glenmore Property Services Limited, Brent, HA0, failed to pay £2794.97 to 3 workers
- Little Tots Nursery (Scunthorpe) Ltd, North Lincolnshire, DN15, failed to pay £2754.06 to 9 workers
- South Worcestershire Citizens Advice Bureau, Malvern Hills, WR14, failed to pay £2739.14 to 1 worker
- Jungs Eton Limited, Windsor and Maidenhead, SL4, failed to pay £2686.57 to 1 worker
- SRCL Limited, Leeds, LS10, failed to pay £2677.1 to 4 workers
- Step by Step Recruitment Limited, Worcester, WR1, failed to pay £2658.96 to 35 workers
- Illingworth Moor Retail Limited, trading as Subway, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE6, failed to pay £2643.75 to 1 worker
- Hair By JFK Limited, City of Edinburgh, EH10, failed to pay £2609.3 to 2 workers
- Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, Wolverhampton, WV2, failed to pay £2556.83 to 1 worker
- Harbour Havens Limited, trading as Kildonan Hotel, North Ayrshire, KA27, failed to pay £2478.12 to 4 workers
- Crewe Alexandra Football Club Company,Limited(The), Cheshire East, CW2, failed to pay £2477.33 to 46 workers
- Anglo Limited, Bournemouth Borough Council, BH1, failed to pay £2461.23 to 9 workers
- Willow Catering Limited, Liverpool, L9, failed to pay £2364.66 to 1 worker
- V.A.S.S. Northwest Ltd - In Liquidation, trading as Andy’s VW Centre, St. Helens, WA10, failed to pay £2287.43 to 1 worker
- Wise Employment (Swindon) Limited, Swindon, SN1, failed to pay £2266.04 to 181 workers
- Lyndon Resources Limited, Fylde, FY8, failed to pay £2251.03 to 3 workers
- Mr Tetsuo Saisho and Mrs Olga Lucia Saisho, trading as Japan Letting Agency, Ealing, W3, failed to pay £2212.09 to 1 worker
- Franchi Hairdressing Limited, trading as Giampiero Hair Colour Salon, Gedling Borough Council, NG5, failed to pay £2199.88 to 3 workers
- City Auto Repairs Ltd, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, BT60, failed to pay £2185.07 to 3 workers
- Mrs Shazia Ayub, trading as Wash and Go Slough, Slough, SL1, failed to pay £2169.8 to 4 workers
- Phillips (Lisburn) Limited, Lisburn and Castlereagh, BT27, failed to pay £2147.33 to 1 worker
- Aecom Limited, St Albans, AL1, failed to pay £2142.21 to 7 workers
- Fusion Hairdesign Ltd, Harrow, HA3, failed to pay £2089.27 to 1 worker
- Chasewood Care Limited - Liquidation 16 August 2018, Nuneaton and Bedworth, CV7, failed to pay £2023.43 to 80 workers
- Shado Services Limited, trading as Minster Cleaning Services, Bristol, City of, BS4, failed to pay £2010.89 to 35 workers
- Way2Save Harlesden Limited, Brent, NW10, failed to pay £1899.03 to 14 workers
- Charlton Athletic Football Company Limited, Greenwich, SE7, failed to pay £1880.12 to 16 workers
- North East Convenience Stores Limited, trading as Spar, Northumberland, NE24, failed to pay £1853.62 to 81 workers
- Ongar Motor Cycles Limited, Uttlesford, CM6, failed to pay £1842.06 to 1 worker
- Mr Karzan Mustafa Mohammad, trading as Best Hand Car Wash, Newham, E15, failed to pay £1830.59 to 2 workers
- Mr Shangara Singh, trading as The Spring Cottage, Walsall, WS1, failed to pay £1830.46 to 2 workers
- Whoop Hall (2006) Limited, trading as The Whoop Hall Inn, Lancaster, LA6, failed to pay £1820.43 to 12 workers
- Bankfield Residential Care Limited - Dissolved 18 September 2018, Bury, BL9, failed to pay £1785.09 to 40 workers
- Swinton Park Limited, Harrogate, HG4, failed to pay £1751.51 to 15 workers
- Westrow Ilkley LLP, trading as Westrow, Bradford, LS29, failed to pay £1734.76 to 3 workers
- Mr Amar Anwar, trading as Benwell Post Office, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4, failed to pay £1711.04 to 2 workers
- Hessle Plant Limited, Wakefield, WF10, failed to pay £1655.01 to 1 worker
- Woodfield Road Store Limited - Dissolved 11 June 2019, Nottingham, NG8, failed to pay £1612.85 to 4 workers
- Pacson Limited, Dundee City, DD4, failed to pay £1607.2 to 3 workers
- Smart Recruitment Solutions (Swindon) Limited, Swindon, SN1, failed to pay £1596.17 to 112 workers
- Hotel MK Limited, trading as Double Tree by Hilton Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes, MK1, failed to pay £1552.07 to 12 workers
- Danum Homecare Ltd, Doncaster, DN5, failed to pay £1516 to 13 workers
- Darlaston Builders Merchants Limited, Walsall, WS10, failed to pay £1444.01 to 1 worker
- Borders Automobile Company Limited, trading as Border Motor Group, Scottish Borders, TD6, failed to pay £1429.12 to 7 workers
- Flying Start Day Nursery Chigwell Ltd, Epping Forest, IG7, failed to pay £1390.66 to 9 workers
- Mr Stephen Austwick, trading as Steve Austwick MOT Centre, Leeds, LS28, failed to pay £1386.75 to 2 workers
- Belfast Service Centre Limited, Belfast, BT5, failed to pay £1377.61 to 3 workers
- Onyx Hair Limited, trading as Stone Hair, Bournemouth Borough Council, BH9, failed to pay £1371.19 to 2 workers
- Little Twisters Limited, North Tyneside, NE12, failed to pay £1360.12 to 9 workers
- Miss Emma Aitken, trading as Razor King, South Lanarkshire, G73, failed to pay £1327.5 to 1 worker
- Ms Caroline Koenig, trading as Walkers Private Day Nursery, Cotswold, GL56, failed to pay £1324.74 to 2 workers
- Lyndon Subcontractors Limited, Fylde, FY8, failed to pay £1323.01 to 1 worker
- Dunkeld House Hotel LLP, Perth and Kinross Council, PH8, failed to pay £1322.08 to 8 workers
- John Condona’s Pleasure Fairs Limited, trading as Condona’s Family Entertainment Centre, Aberdeen City, AB24, failed to pay £1318.23 to 90 workers
- K McKeown Builders Ltd, Perth and Kinross Council, PH1, failed to pay £1317.94 to 2 workers
- Worldsec Limited, Dudley, DY1, failed to pay £1180.47 to 36 workers
- Wentbridge House Limited, trading as Wentbridge House Hotel, Wakefield, WF8, failed to pay £1177.98 to 47 workers
- Sparklers Private Nursery Ltd, Dumfries and Galloway, DG16, failed to pay £1177.08 to 21 workers
- Mr Riccardo Corvi, trading as Rainbow Room International Ayr, South Ayrshire, KA7, failed to pay £1119.32 to 3 workers
- Mr Onur Ecevit, trading as Hand Car Wash, Tower Hamlets, E14, failed to pay £1072.9 to 2 workers
- Total Catering Solutions Recruitment Limited, trading as TCS Recruitment, Leicester, LE2, failed to pay £1042.14 to 104 workers
- Mr Akbar Shah, trading as Biddulph Soaps, Staffordshire Moorlands, ST8, failed to pay £1034.89 to 4 workers
- Mr Lirim Gecaj, trading as Bespoke Valet & Detailing Service, York, YO10, failed to pay £1033.82 to 2 workers
- Grey Communications Group Limited, Camden, EC1N, failed to pay £1033.2 to 1 worker
- Hair & Beauty Bank Ltd - Dissolved 04 February 2021, Bristol, City of, BS14, failed to pay £1022.13 to 1 worker
- Meadow Street Motors Limited, trading as D.L. Motors, Swansea, SA1, failed to pay £956.26 to 1 worker
- Teifi Tots Limited, Carmarthenshire, SA38, failed to pay £939.55 to 17 workers
- Workforce Staffing Ltd, Redditch, B97, failed to pay £915.9 to 50 workers
- Kinetic Law Ltd, Blackburn with Darwen, BB1, failed to pay £912.4 to 1 worker
- CAJ Contract Services Limited, Ashford, TN26, failed to pay £908.28 to 1 worker
- Automec Swansea Limited - Dissolved 2 April 2019, Swansea, SA1, failed to pay £892.12 to 1 worker
- Mr Sam Dewar, trading as SCD Joinery, North Ayrshire, KA11, failed to pay £886.53 to 1 worker
- UK Kidz Solutions Ltd, Sheffield, S4, failed to pay £882.2 to 1 worker
- Mr John Maxwell, trading as Eurofix Car Repairs, Belfast, BT17, failed to pay £872.58 to 2 workers
- CJ RIDINGS LIMITED, company changed name from THE NURSERY (WISTASTON) LIMITED in March 2020, Cheshire East, CW2, failed to pay £869.15 to 9 workers
- Little Uns Daycare Limited, Daventry, NN11, failed to pay £867.92 to 7 workers
- Mrs Jennifer Riley and Mr Andrew Riley, trading as The Tyndrum Inn, Stirling, FK20, failed to pay £844.84 to 1 worker
- Simpson Print Limited, trading as Simpson Group, Sunderland, NE37, failed to pay £831.29 to 34 workers
- Kate Preston Salons Limited, Fareham, PO16, failed to pay £825.63 to 4 workers
- Mrs Mozdeh Bandar and Miss Natalie Mahryar Bandar, trading as All in One Takeaway, Brighton and Hove, BN1, failed to pay £822.15 to 1 worker
- 4SLC For Stocksbridge Leisure Centre Trust, Sheffield, S36, failed to pay £819.45 to 4 workers
- Uniqwin UK Limited, Warrington, WA1, failed to pay £786.13 to 14 workers
- Homebeech Limited, Eastleigh, SO53, failed to pay £785.71 to 59 workers
- Mrs Samantha Hawes, trading as The Look, Chesterfield Borough Council, S41, failed to pay £785.13 to 2 workers
- Shengyang Trading Limited, trading as Mooboo, Coventry, CV1, failed to pay £760.15 to 3 workers
- Nicola Jones, trading as Cosmetology (now under new ownership), Dundee City, DD5, failed to pay £759.6 to 1 worker
- Portsmouth Community Football Club Limited, Portsmouth, PO4, failed to pay £741.32 to 10 workers
- Mr Samuel T Farnell, Mr Gary Farnell, Mr Anthony P Farnell and Mr Gregory M Farnell, trading as
- Acorn Cleaning Services, Manchester, M1, failed to pay £737.14 to 1 worker
- Commercial Collection Services Limited, trading as CCS Collect, Croydon, CR7, failed to pay £736.43 to 2 workers
- Frank H. Mann (Torquay) Limited, Torbay, TQ2, failed to pay £724.26 to 5 workers
- Quality Home Care (Barnsley) Limited, Barnsley, S71, failed to pay £711.4 to 31 workers
- Mr Stuart Melvin Aston, trading as Reflex Park Diner, Walsall, WV13, failed to pay £706.5 to 2 workers
- B Pharma Ltd, trading as Bispham Road Pharmacy, Sefton, PR9, failed to pay £698.51 to 1 worker
- K & A Care Limited, trading as Granada House Care Home, North Somerset, BS23, failed to pay £695.18 to 11 workers
- Carpet Kingdom Ltd, Blackburn with Darwen, BB1, failed to pay £693.57 to 2 workers
- Fishmore Hall Hotel Limited, Shropshire, SY8, failed to pay £690.22 to 8 workers
- JBD Recruitment Limited, Bromley, BR2, failed to pay £681.87 to 16 workers
- R & A Food & Wine Ltd (Dissolved 05/11/19), Lewisham, SE4, failed to pay £678.6 to 1 worker
- Frontline Recruitment Partnerships Limited, Nottingham, NG1, failed to pay £671.59 to 54 workers
- Mahal Premier Limited, Nottingham, NG6, failed to pay £670.43 to 1 worker
- Mrs Janine McMahon, trading as Rainbow Room International, East Dunbartonshire, G61, failed to pay £652.34 to 8 workers
- Viking Academy Trust, Thanet, CT11, failed to pay £651.43 to 2 workers
- WBC Limited, trading as Westdown Bathroom Centre, Herefordshire, County of, HR4, failed to pay £632.07 to 5 workers
- Mr Amin Lakhani & Mr Azim Lakhani, trading as Saffronland Homes 1, Eastleigh, SO53, failed to pay £623.94 to 42 workers
- Capture CCTV Solutions Limited, Swindon, SN3, failed to pay £622.07 to 2 workers
- Cavalier Country Club Limited, trading as Holdsworth House Hotel, Calderdale, HX2, failed to pay £601.92 to 1 worker
- Fleeson & Robb Limited, trading as Rainbow Room International, Glasgow City Council, G1, failed to pay £597.7 to 5 workers
- Mr Amin Lakhani & Mr Azim Lakhani, trading as Saffronland Homes 2, Eastleigh, SO53, failed to pay £591.05 to 33 workers
- SBFM Limited, Harrogate, HG3, failed to pay £583.02 to 1 worker
- Cofton Country Holidays Limited, Teignbridge, EX6, failed to pay £576.64 to 2 workers
- Anglophiles Academic Limited, Kensington and Chelsea, W10, failed to pay £575.51 to 1 worker
- Education Development Trust, Reading, RG1, failed to pay £575.35 to 2 workers
- Mrs Jennifer Campbell and Mr John Campbell, trading as Badden Farm Nursery, Argyll and Bute, PA31, failed to pay £569.72 to 1 worker
- Walnut Tree Garage Limited, trading as JP Tod Commercials, Monmouthshire, NP7, failed to pay £559.73 to 4 workers
- Ms Deborah Harrison, trading as Kingfisher Care Services, Redditch Borough Council, B97, failed to pay £558.79 to 2 workers
- Mr Jess Dillon, trading as Southside Cleaning Services, Exeter, EX2, failed to pay £543.77 to 45 workers
- Mr Harold Todd, trading as H T Motors, Antrim and Newtownabbey, BT39, failed to pay £537.84 to 1 worker
- Epicure Bar and Kitchen Limited (LIQUIDATION 15 January 2020), Kirklees, HD1, failed to pay £530.56 to 3 workers
- Laggan Outdoor Limited, Dumfries and Galloway, DG7, failed to pay £526.68 to 6 workers
- Mr Robert Mitchell, trading as Sherlocks, Inverclyde, PA16, failed to pay £504.78 to 1 worker
- Mr Andrew Hay, trading as Beach Service Station, North Ayrshire, KA20, failed to pay £501.79 to 3 workers