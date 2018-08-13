Belper duo return with medal haul from 2018 British Transplant Games

Two Belper athletes are celebrating a medal haul return from the 2018 British Transplant Games.

Simon Elmore and Dave Fisher competed at the event in Birmingham and came home with seven medal between them; four gold, two silver and one bronze.

Both athletes recieved kidney transplants and have gone on to compete in four and three British games respectively. More than 1,000 transplant recipients from across the UK competed over 2nd-5th August.

It was the 41st edition of the games.

Both athletes would like to thank their donors.

Simon said: “It’s such an honour to participate in the games each year. I am here fighting fit and winning gold medals because of the people who signed up to the Organ Donation Register, I will be forever grateful to them. We can’t say thank you enough to the hospital doctors and nurses that keep us fit and well, our family and friends supporting us, but most importantly our wives who are with us through some tough times, no matter what life throws at us, we couldn’t do any of this without you!”

The British Transplant Games returned to Birmingham for the first time in 19 years and saw the largest ever number of competitors, from over 50 teams across the UK. The Opening Ceremony combined with a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest gathering of organ transplant recipients, with the organisers waiting on the attempt to be verified, as 723 packed into the Symphony Hall.

Sign up to the Organ Donor Register here: www.organdonation.nhs.uk.