Alarming collapse leads to defeat for Duffield

Disappointing Duffield suffered an alarming batting collapse when sliding to a heavy defeat away to fellow mid-tablers Langley Mill United in the First Division of the Derbyshire County League.

With little to play for, other than pride, perhaps they were suffering from end-of-season blues after they were put in by the hosts.

Duffield made a reasonable enough start and eased to 105-3 in the hands of Chris Sheldon (27, four fours), skipper Tom Roe (25, five fours), David Whiteley (21, four fours) and Tim Williscroft (18, four fours).

But then it all went pear-shaped and they lost their next seven wickets for only 13 runs to plunge to 118 all out against inspired bowling by Simon Lacey (4-21 in 12.5 overs) and Jay Holmes (3-16 in nine overs).

When Langley Mill replied, Joe Wozniczka-Wells made an early breakthrough and Adam Short also bagged a wicket later on. But they proved to be false dawns because the home team eased to their target and reached 122-2 as early as the 22nd over.

An undefeated partnership of 67 for the third wicket between Jamie Salmons, who hit a breezy 42no, including three sixes and five fours, and anchor-man opener Kiegen Wing (36mo, seven fours) did the trick.