Billy Godleman signs three-year contract extension with Derbyshire

Billy Godleman has committed his future to Derbyshire by signing a three-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2021 season.

The 29-year-old joined Derbyshire in 2013 and has been club captain since 2016, leading the county in both first-class and List A cricket.

Godleman has played 67 first-class matches for Derbyshire, scoring 3,882 runs at an average of 33.17, with 11 centuries and a top-score of 204.

In total, the opener has scored 7,329 runs in 136 first-class matches at an average 31.72.

Godleman has also been a consistent performer in white ball cricket for Derbyshire. The left-hander has hit 1,684 List A runs at an average of 48.11 and a top-score of 137 achieved in May this year.

He has also scored 782 Twenty20 runs for Derbyshire, including a top-score of 77, also recorded this year.

CEO Simon Storey said: “We’re delighted that Billy has committed his long-term future to the club.

“As club captain, he plays an integral part in our cricket strategy both on and off the field moving forward.

“He has shown for many years that he can perform consistently across all formats and we look forward to many more successful years ahead.”

Godleman added: “I really enjoy playing cricket for Derbyshire and it’s an honour to be club captain.

“We have a great group of guys here in the dressing room and behind the scenes who are all passionate about Derbyshire, and I couldn’t be happier to commit my future to the club.

“We have a core group of experienced players and some very talented youngsters. We need to continue to encourage the development of our young guys, these will be the backbone of the club in years to come.

“Together, we must now build on the progress shown over the last couple of years, continue to improve and compete for major honours.

“All the players are grateful for the support we receive from members, supporters, sponsors and the local community, and we hope we can reward them in the years to come.”