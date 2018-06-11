Bowlers do the business for high-riding Duffield

A polished round of bowling earned promotion-chasing Duffield a convincing victory at Lullington Park in Division One of the Derbyshire County League.

At halfway, Duffield wondered if a total of 198-6 would be enough. But they needn’t have worried because their four-pronged attack proceeded to dismiss the home side for just 120 inside 30 overs.

The attack was spearheaded by Joe Wozniczka-Wells, who removed the first four batsmen in the Lullington order in a devastating spell with the new ball. Two fell for ducks, and he ended up with figures of 4-44 from 11 overs.

Wozniczka-Wells was ably supported by opening partner James Hardwick, who bagged 2-24 in nine overs, as Lullington nosedived to 39-6 and certain defeat.

The hosts did rally briefly in the hands of William Arnold (30 off 29 balls, one six and fours), who decided that attack was the best form of defence, and Joe Dodd (24). They put on 59 for the seventh wicket.

However, order was soon restored by Duffield, and change bowlers Oliver Webb and David Whiteley wrapped up the win by taking the last four wickets between them.

Webb dislodged both Arnold and Dodd on his way to a return of 2-28 from five overs before Whiteley whipped out the stragglers to record 2-20 from 27 deliveries.

Earlier, Duffield had been forced to recover from a dodgy start in which both opener Chris Sheldon and number three Paul Bakel departed for single figures. Tim Williscroft followed soon afterwards for 29 (three fours) before the rally was launched by skipper Tom Roe and Whiteley.

Rose was the mainstay, cracking 58, including two sixes and eight fours, off only 46 balls, and he shared key partnerships of 65 for the fourth wicket with Whiteley and then 55 for the fifth wicket with Hardwick.

Whiteley played a valuable anchor role, staying 78 balls for 30, while Hardwick saw the innings through to its conclusion with an undefeated 16.

Lullington’s three frontline bowlers all kept plugging away, with Karl Birkenstock taking 2-38 from 12 overs, Paul Dawson 2-45 from 15 overs and Jamie Goodwin two for 64 from 14 overs.

Duffield now sit third in the table, just five points behind second-placed Dunstall and only ten points behind leaders Alfreton with a game in hand over them. Their next match is this coming Saturday (12.30 pm start) when they entertain struggling Stainsby Hall at Eyes Meadow.