Burgoyne’s unbeaten ton helps see off bottom side

Denby secured a much-needed win over Rolleston in the Premier Division of the Derbyshire County Cricket League.

The six-wicket win over basement side Rolleston sees Denby third from bottom as the season nears its halfway stage.

Having won the toss and electing to field first, Denby were in a promising position with Rolleston at 10-2 but a handy 29 from Tom Liversage took the score past 50.

Then a fourth wicket stand of 101 between Jason Niemand and Richard Green (36), helped by a 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket, saw a shift in momentum.

Niemand finished with 111 from 133 deliveries, including 11 fours and two sixes, while Alex Britton hit an unbeaten 35 to help Rolleston to 234-7 from 50 overs.

Harry Wanford the pick of the bowlers with 4-71 from 11 overs.

While Denby were thankful for a centurion of their own, Peter Burgoyne, who hit an unbeaten 103 from 105 deliveries, which included 15 fours and one six.

Two strong partnerships for the third and fourth wicket helped Denby to the required runs for the loss of just four wickets in 47.1 overs.

Opener Chris Fletcher made 51 in a stand of 93 with Burgoyne before Kudzai Oliver Maunze made 50 in a 100-run stand with the same batsman.

Daniel Burgoyne was there at the end with an unbeaten four to see Denby over the line. Graham Dent took 3-48 from 15 overs for Rolleston.