Defeat to Durham ‘a tough one to swallow’ on final day

Billy Godleman described Derbyshire’s defeat to Durham as a “tough one to swallow” given the start the visitors made to the Specsavers County Championship Division Two match at Emirates Riverside.

Needing 203 runs to win with six wickets remaining at the start of the final day, Derbyshire were undone by a fine morning’s work by Chris Rushworth who led the way with the ball in hand with figures of 5-47.

Derbyshire had bowled Durham out for 96 in their first innings and were in sight of victory on day two when they had Durham six down, with a lead of only 46, but a maiden first-class century from Gareth Harte turned the game on its head.

They lost by 95 runs.

Godleman said: “It’s a tough one to swallow. It just proves that even if you’re in command of a game of four-day cricket until you have taken the final wicket or have scored the final run you haven’t won the match. Equally a strong message moving forward for us is that when you find yourselves with your backs against the wall you’re never out of a game of four-day cricket.”

“Sometimes unfortunately the conditions go against you. When we came out to bat on Monday night the floodlights were on, Chris Rushworth is a fine exponent of the new ball under lights on his own patch. Matt Salisbury was equally excellent where he put the ball. It was a tough session.”