Denby settle for a share of the spoils at Sandiacre

Denby had to settle for a share of the spoils away at Sandiacre Town as the rain set in on Saturday afternoon in their Derbyshire Premier fixture.

Put into bat at Longmoor Lane, Denby’s progress was haltered after the loss of early wickets as openers Chris Fletcher (10) and Kudzai Oliver Maunze (0) went with the score on 25-2.

Number three Ben Chapman-Lilley led the recovery and his fifth-wicket stand of 49 with Daniel Burgoyne helped Denby to 110-5. Chapman-Lilley’s 54 came from 95 deliveries and included seven fours. Sandiacre’s Matthew Newbold (3-17) had dismissed Billy Askey (10) and Peter Burgoyne (0) and was the pick of the bowlers, with wickets spread around.

Denby’s skipper, D. Burgoyne, found partners come and go as Mark Payne (15), James Parkin (0), Joseph Wilson (18), Jack Richardson (8) and Harry Wanford (2*) contributed. Burgoyne’s unbeaten 67 came from 96 deliveries and included six fours and two sixes - helping Denby to 212-9 from their allotted 50 overs.

Sandiacre’s reply was cut short, however, as rain intervened and brought a close to proceedings with the hosts on 101-1. Scott McNeill (62*) and Daniel Birch (2*) were the men in the middle at the time, Chris Fletcher taking the wicket of James Chapman (28).