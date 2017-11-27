Derbyshire ace Madsen enjoying his return to training

Wayne Madsen says his relishing the return to training with Derbyshire as the squad continue a busy winter of strength and conditioning in preparation for the 2018 season.

The top-order batsman hit more than 1,000 runs in 2017, including a club-record tally of 516 in the NatWest T20 Blast en route to being awarded the most valuable player award for the competition.

Madsen has now rejoined his teammates after the winter break and is getting stuck into a new training schedule that is designed to get the team in the best possible shape heading into the campaign next year.

He said: “It’s great being back in training. We’ve been put through our paces by Jonty Norris, who is the club’s strength and conditioning Coach, and it’s been good to be back around the guys to try and get that team-building aspect back.

“Things are fitness-orientated at the moment to make sure we get our bodies robust for the season. Some aspects of cricket skill might come out closer to Christmas, but that starts more in January.”

Madsen added: “This is a slight change to how it’s been structured before, but it’s all for the best to get us ready for the new season. We want to build on what we achieved last year and make sure that we’re improving as a team.”