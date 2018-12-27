Disgraced Aussie star admits ‘massive mistake’

One of the three Australian stars caught up in last year’s ball tampering row has spoken out about the incident.

Cameron Bancroft, a former Denby CC player, admitted he made a massive mistake and said he did not feel he was the victim in the row that saw the player and fellow internationals David Warner and Steve Smith banned.

Bancroft tampered with the ball using sandpaper during Australia’s series against South Africa after being approached by vice-captain Warner. Smith knew about the plan during the Test but failed to stop it.

Bancroft, a junior player in the side, said he agreed because he wanted to fit in.

“I didn’t know any better. As simple as that. There came a pretty big cost for the mistake,” Bancroft told Fox News in Australia.

“The decision was based around my values, what I valued at the time and I valued fitting in — you hope that fitting in earns you respect.

“I had a choice and I made a massive mistake and that is what is in my control.”

Bancroft said he often wondered what would have happened if he had said no, and decided it was a no-win situation.

Bancroft was a regular in Denby CC’s side in 2013 when he first came to England to aid his development whilst also playing for Western Australia, whom he still represents.

He scored over 1,000 runs for Denby in his time there before returning home and playing in the last Ashes series.