Duffield’s Hardwick the shining light on dull day

James Hardwick was the shining light on an otherwise dull day for Duffield as the weather ruined any chance of a result against Alrewas in Division One of the Derbyshire County Cricket League.

The Duffield bowler finished with figures of 4-46 from his 15 overs, which included four maidens and four of the top six Alrewas batsmen.

Having won the toss and electing to field first, Duffield had to be patient for the breakthrough as James Burton (24) and Gareth Woolley (15) built a basefor the innings.

Hardwick struck his first, trapping Woolley LBW, with the score on 48. Skipper Burton soon followed as he was caught by Adam Short from the bowling of David Whiteley before Hardwick struck again, trapping Tom Chapman (0) LBW, with the score 53-3.

Hardwick took care of Billy Hodgkinson (6) and Kieron Fenton (5) but Alrewas’ number five Stephen Cole offered an injection of runs to the scoreboard with a quick-fire 44 from 36 deliveries. Joe Wozniczka-Wells finally had him caught by Jack Clark.

The lower order offered some resistence with Matt Frend making 27, Ben Foley 25 and Ollie Broadway 17 as Alrewas finished on 200 all out from 42 overs.

Oliver Webb took 3-26 from six overs while further wickets fell to David Whiteley and Lewis Reed.

The reply lasted all but 5.4 overs before the rain intervened and set in for the afternoon. Tim Williscroft made 11* and Jack Clark 1*. Paul Bakel (4) the only wicket to fall, bowled by Frend (1-13).