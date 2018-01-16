Godleman hoping for big improvement in Derbyshire’s home form

Buoyed by a general upturn in fortunes in 2017, captain Billy Godleman is now targeting a specific improvement in performances at home when Derbyshire’s new season starts.

Derbyshire recorded three Specsavers County Championship wins last year and reached the quarter-finals of the NatWest T20 Blast for the first time since 2005. Now Godleman is hoping his side can to build on those successes this summer, particularly at The 3aaa County Ground.

“The fact that we have not won a four-day game for three years at home suggests there is more than a lot of room to improve,” he said. “We harbour ambitions of being a competitive side in the Championship, so we have to find the conditions, method and personnel to win at home.

“Our next step as a team is to make sure we are competitive at The 3aaa County Ground, and I’m sure that will lead to wins.

“The remit from the club and the ethos we strive for is to keep improving and taking strides in our development. It was only 18 months ago when we couldn’t win a game of cricket at all, and we were fielding many guys who were very young and inexperienced, including some who were not skilled enough to play at the level. We had some fantastic performances last year and I don’t see why that can’t continue.”