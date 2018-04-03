Hughes keen to help Derbyshire with the ball this year

All-rounder Alex Hughes, who emerged as a leading player for Derbyshire last year, says he is ready to be part of the supporting cast to help the county challenge this season.

Hughes was awarded his county cap on the back of some impressive and mature batting displays as the team’s top run-scorer in first-class cricket, and now he wants to improve his contribution with the ball.

Derbyshire have a potentially potent new-ball attack for 2018, but Hughes could have an important role as a back-up seamer, so he decided to swap the Australian sunshine for an English winter in Derby to hone his skills.

“I did the winter last year in Australia and found that really beneficial in terms of getting in match practice, working on skills and getting my head right,” the 26-year-old said.

“This year, it was about refining technique and working on my bowling a bit more, so if the captain needs me to fulfil a role in any way, I can step up.

“When I first came into the team a few years ago, I was being used as a fourth bowler. Last year, I didn’t really get as much of a chance, but I like to be seen as a bowler and someone who can do a job with the ball, so it was time to start working hard on it again.

“This winter, I’ve been working on what kind of bowler I’m going to be.”