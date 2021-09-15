Kent complete 130-run victory over Derbyshire

Anuj Dal of Derbyshire - 58 not out against Kent.

After Kent declared on 211 for 2, setting Derbyshire an unlikely 341 for victory, the home side were bowled out for 210.

Nathan Gilchrist took 4 for 30 after Grant Stewart claimed the first two wickets to start another feeble Derbyshire collapse.

Only an eighth wicket stand of 70 between Anuj Dal, 58 not out, and Ben Aitchison, 36, spared Derbyshire from complete humiliation

Kent batted on for nine overs in the morning, adding 64 with Jordan Cox falling for 81 attempting a big shot against Matt Critchley.

Daniel Bell-Drummond dispatched Critchley for six on his way to an unbeaten 51 and the declaration set Derbyshire a target that was purely notional given their batting woes this season.

A more realistic target was to bat out the day but once again, the top order crumbled and by lunch, Derbyshire were facing defeat.

Harry Came was the first to go when he followed one from Stewart that moved away and Leus du Plooy bagged a pair when he was pinned in front first ball by a full delivery.

Billy Godleman denied Stewart a hat-trick but after a brief recovery, two more wickets fell before the interval.

Wayne Madsen played across a swinging delivery from Harry Podmore and was lbw for 13 and although he passed 6,000 first-class runs for Derbyshire, Godleman followed him to the pavilion in the next over.

The Derbyshire captain miscued a pull at Nathan Gilchrist and was caught at square leg for 27 to leave his side in disarray on 67 for 4 at the interval.

It was now just a question of how long Derbyshire could delay Kent but the visitors were soon back in business.

Tom Wood lost his off stump as he played forward to Jas Singh and Gilchrist claimed his second wicket in the next over when Critchley edged to second slip.

Gilchrist found late movement to have Brooke Guest caught behind but Dal and Aitchison finally offered some resistance along with a few muscular blows before the latter miscued to mid off.