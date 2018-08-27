Lockie Ferguson keen to help Derbyshire to red-ball wins

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is looking forward to returning to The 3aaa County Ground with a red ball in his hand as Derbyshire aim to finish the Specsavers County Championship campaign strongly.

The overseas quickie claimed four wickets on his first-class debut for the club away to Sussex, a game in which Billy Godleman hit 122, his 11th first-class century for Derbyshire.

Ferguson was pleased to see the form of his captain, but admits he himself is working back to bowling long spells and aiming to contribute to wins in red-ball cricket.

He said: “In the white-ball formats, you’re focusing on every ball and trying to out-think the batsman and mix things up.

“It’s a different mindset in red-ball cricket. I’ve not played that format in a while so I had a bit of a rude awakening and only began to find my rhythm towards the end of day one.

“It was a good wicket, but they batted well and we weren’t quite on the mark. The boys will get back to training and work hard going into the next game.

“It was a shame we didn’t quite get to their score and it was one of those games where we missed chances at key moments. These are the lessons we take into the next game.

“Billy’s was an exceptional hundred. It was a pleasure to watch, particularly when he’s your skipper.”

“Once I bowl more overs and get myself into games, I’m hopeful I can put the performances on the board that can we can get wins with. Everyone’s hungry to play well and everyone’s putting the work in off the park.”