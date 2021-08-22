Marchant de Lange labels The Hundred a success, despite Trent Rockets' eliminator exit

Rockets bowler Marchant de Lange in action during the Eliminator match of The Hundred between Southern Brave Men and Trent Rockets Men at The Kia Oval on August 20, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eventual tournament winners Southern Brave sauntered into the final after an emphatic bowling display blew away Trent Rockets in a seven-wicket victory.

“I think this tournament has been a big success," he said.

"We have seen a lot of youngsters putting up their hands and it is a good platform for English cricket.

“We would have loved to go all the way to Lord’s but maybe next year.”

George Garton set the tone on Friday with three wickets in the Powerplay before Tymal Mills produced the fourth most economical spell in the tournament with three for eight.

Craig Overton claimed two for 25 and Chris Jordan two for 15 as Rockets were rolled over for 96 in front of 21,458 at the Kia Oval– their worst total of the competition.

Paul Sterling and James Vince – 31 off 19 and 41 not out off 26 respectively – made light work of the chase to complete the one-sided triumph with 32 balls to spare.

Brave’s fast bowlers were relentless from the off.

Garton, having asked the Rockets to bat, found Dawid Malan’s inside edge and then Alex Hales’ outside edge with a slower ball.

Overton bowled a swinging Steven Mullaney in the next five before Garton returned again from the Pavilion End to find D’Arcy Short spooning to midwicket – the fast bowler returning a personal Hundred best of three for 18.

After a mini-31-run revival, Lewis Gregory thrashed Mills to cover and Samit Patel was caught by Jake Lintott – who flung himself full stretch to his left.

Tom Moores drilled back-to-back sixes but picked out long-on, Rashid Khan was deceived by a slower ball to give point an over the head catch and Matthew Carter and Marchant de Lange were caught behind.

The last five wickets of the doomed innings fell for just 14 runs.

In reply, there were little nerves.

Paul Sterling dinked a cute sweep to the boundary before ending the first five with a flat pulled six into the JM Finn Stand.

Quinton de Kock went after de Lange – who took five wickets in the group stage meeting – initially clipping through midwicket before giving Sam Cook a long hang-time at deep fine leg.

The blistering start recommenced when Vince crashed Rashid – who painted the colours of the pre-Taliban Afghan flag on his face – for two fours and a six, and Sterling pinged Cook back over his head to reach 50 by the end of the Powerplay.

With 28 still needed, Sterling was caught, at the second attempt, and soon after Alex Davies edged behind but Vince and Ross Whiteley knocked off the remaining runs with few cares.

“It is difficult for me to judge the batting performance," confessed Trent Rockets fast bowler de Lange, who took two for 16.

"As soon as you lose a wicket you lose momentum in shorter formats; you are always under pressure if you face a couple of balls without scoring runs.

"We never kicked on but that happens.

“We didn’t maximise the hundred balls and on the day we weren’t good enough. It is just one of those days.

“There was no scoreboard pressure for them so it is always difficult for bowlers from there. It was James Vince’s day today."

Southern Brave fast bowler George Garton, who took three for 18, added: "I think as a bowling unit we bowled really well.

"It is always hard to leave someone as Danny Briggs out but the tactics to bring in Craig Overton on a wicket that looked fresh worked.

"Then to take as many wickets as we did in the Powerplay was really crucial.

“They are a little top-heavy so to get early wickets was crucial."