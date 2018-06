Wirksworth and Middleton claimed a winning draw against Denby in a remarkable Derbyshire County Leagues Premier Division match.

Wirksworth totalled 218 for eight from their 50 overs and then saw Denby reply with 215 for nine — four runs short of victory with Wirksworth one wicket away from a win.

