Meadows suffer heavy runs defeat to Nutbrook

An incredible 246-run opening partnership between Thomas Brandrick and Cody Brown gave Nutbrook the perfect platform against Belper Meadows in Division Two of the Derbyshire County Cricket League.

Having been put into bat, Brandrick and Brown took the game to the bowlers and exhurted their dominance with knocks of 101 and 150 respectively for Nutrook, who continued with wickets in hand to post 323-6 from 46 overs.

Belper Meadows had a steep hill to climb, and quickly if they were to be successful, as the average run rate stood at just over seven runs an over.

But it was an innings which was short-lived with wickets tumbling over.

Matt Wheatcroft was the first to go with the score on 8-1, which soon became 24-5, before some resistence from skipper Chris Whiteley (17) but the innings was over inside the 19th over, all out for 55.

Ryan McGrath was the pick of the Nutbrook bowlers as he took 6-29, supported by James Taylor (3-21) and Benjamin Dawes (1-3) as the trio took care of business for their side to earn a massive 27 points.

The first team travel to Longmoor Lane on Saturday to take on Sandiacre Town.