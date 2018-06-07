Notts Outlaws crush Derbyshire to make quarter-finals of Royal London Cup

Notts Outlaws remain on course to defend their Royal London One-Day Cup trophy after a terrific bowling display blew away Derbyshire Falcons at Trent Bridge.

The holders, who defeated Surrey in the Lord’s final last year, bowled their near-neighbours out for only 110 in 35 overs, with Jake Ball and Matt Carter sharing seven of the wickets.

Ball, playing his final game for the Outlaws before joining up with England’s One-Day squad, finished with four for 19, whilst the off-spin of Carter claimed three for 19.

Riki Wessels wasted little time in leading the home side to a resounding eight-wicket victory. The 32-year old made 63 from only 28 balls, with six fours and five sixes.

Wessels was particularly brutal on 17-year old Hamidullah Qadri, hitting the spinner for four straight sixes in an over that eventually went for 28.

Alex Hales missed out, playing on to Duanne Olivier for four but Tom Moores made the most of his time at the crease. The left-hander raced to 41 from just 28 deliveries and settled the outcome with his third six, taking Notts to 115 for two.

The entire match lasted for a total of only 46.5 overs and stretched the Outlaws sequence to seven straight victories over their rivals.

Earlier, the Derbyshire innings got off to a dreadful start with three wickets falling inside the first five overs, two of them to Carter, including Billy Godleman, who had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Wayne Madsen and Matt Critchley added 59 in 16 overs for the fourth wicket before Luke Fletcher, bowling a tidy seven-over spell removed Critchley for 33.

Daryn Smit shouldered arms and was comprehensively cleaned up by Ball, who then had Madsen caught by a tumbling Hales for 37.

Carter took his third wicket of the day – and 12th in only four one-day matches – by tempting Hardus Viljoen into a vigorous swish and a miss.

A miscommunication, coupled with a sharp bit of fielding, led to Qadri being run out and the innings was closed when Olivier nicked Ball to slip.

The victory takes Notts to 11 points in the North Group and a guaranteed spot in next week’s knock-out stages.