Rare victory for Denby in low-key season

Relieved Denby celebrated a rare victory amid a disappointing campaign when brushing aside bottom-of-the-table Wirksworth and Middleton in the Premier Division of the Derbyshire County League.

It got a bit nervy at one stage as Denby slid to 114-6 when chasing Wirksworth’s tame total of 156. But they got there by three wickets in the end thanks to an undefeated stand between James Parkin (27no, four fours) and Joe Watson (10no).

New-ball bowler Parkin had also bagged the first wicket of the match, after the visitors had been put in, and went on to post fine figures of 3-37 from 15 overs.

Wirksworth did recover to 91-2 thanks to knocks of 31 (four fours) from number three bat Charlie Mellor and 26 (six fours) from opener Ben Spendlove.

But once they had both been removed by Pete Burgoyne (3-62 in 13.3 overs), Denby seized control, snapping up the last five wickets for the addition of just 22 runs. After a defiant 27, including a six and four fours, from Michael Jefferiss, the innings was wrapped up Jack Richardson, who took 3-9 from only 30 deliveries.

Denby’s reply got off to a shocker as opener Chris Fletcher was dismissed for a duck. But Ben Chapman-Lilley steadied the ship with an important, patient 50 that contained ten boundaries.

He received support from Kudzai Oliver Maurize (17) and Burgoyne (16), and the alarm bells only started to sound when Chapman-Lilley was fifth man out on 113.