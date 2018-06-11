Seven-up Savage destroys Denby for Chesterfield

Sensational bowling by Josh Savage gave Chesterfield the edge over Denby in a low-scoring match for Derbyshire County League, Premier Division points.

Man-of-the-match Savage was almost unplayable on a blazingly hot day at The Copper Yard, and took 7-18 from 15 overs to help dismiss Denby for just 87.

In reply, it wasn’t much easier for Chesterfield’s batsmen and after easing to 40-1, they slid to 78-6 before squeezing home by two wickets to leave the hosts still rooted to the bottom of the table.

As a result of unexpected rain on an uncovered wicket over the previous two days, the toss was always going to be crucial, and after Alex Hibbert had inserted Denby, they lost their first three wickets in the opening ten overs. Savage was well supported by Andrew Parkin-Coates (1-14 in ten overs), and by the time of the first bowling change, the home team were already 24-6.

The Chesterfield bowlers were backed by some fine catching, particularly from Andy Rogers and Paul Goodwin in the slips, while Parkin-Coates also took a remarkable one after running backwards.

At 29-8, Denby were wondering if they would survive until the drinks interval. But a sensible ninth-wicket stand of 50 between Ameer Ahmed (27) and number ten Jack Richardson (28no) halted the slide and at least retrieved a smidgen of respectability.

Although the pitch was drying out, Chesterfield were under no illusions that the run-chase would be easy. So they were grateful for 37 vital runs from opener Andy Rogers, who struck four boundaries and showed good application and skill.

At the other end, three of his partners fell for ducks as Denby refused to lie down, most notably the impressive Harry Wanford, who took 4-25 from seven overs.

Chesterfield’s nerves increased with every wicket that tumbled, but they finally got there in the 27th over after Callum Hiron had struck a wonderful six.