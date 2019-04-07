Alex Peterson goal clinches narrow away win for Belper Town

Belper Town produced a perfect away performance to record an excellent 1-0 victory at in-form Cleethorpes, who probably saw their play off hopes evaporate.

The Nailers brushed away the last two indifferent displays against Loughborough and Pickering to produce a high energy and disciplined performance that went a long way to avenging their embarrassing 5-1 home defeat inflicted by the Owls in September.

Manager Grant Black tweaked his starting line-up to accommodate the absences of Alfred Thompson (broken arm) and Craig Nelthorpe (suspension) and opted to start Liam Owen and Jordan Deacey in midfield, while Danny Gordon reverted to the right back slot.

He also switched roles for Danny South and Alex Petersen, with South partnering Isaac Assenso in defence and the Nailers skipper moving up to centre forward.

It was a line-up that proved to be very effective from the start and the Owls were pegged back in the early stages as the Nailers looked at home on the hard but grassy surface.

George Milner had an early opportunity in the fourth minute when his pace took him beyond the defensive back line, but he wasn’t able to control the high bounce of the ball.

Piteu Crouz looked particularly lively and was the creator of Belper’s goal in the 16th minute.

He received the ball on the right side after Belper had pressured Cleethorpes into errors, and the tricky winger twisted before sliding the ball across the six-yard box from the byeline, where Alex Peterson was waiting to tap home.

In the last seconds of the half Piteu Crouz nearly fooled Owls ‘keeper Theo Richardson with a cross shot that just missed the angle of the goal.

Belper frustrated their opponents in the second period and George Milner and Peterson might have added a second goal.

With just four games left to play, the Nailers should now to finish comfortably inside the top 10 places, which would be a great springboard for better things next season.

Cleethorpes Town: Richardson, Topliss, McKay, Richardson (Disley 57), Bloomer, Donald, Robertson (Batty 68), Flett, Vernon, North. Unused subs: Boswell, Steel, Walker.

Belper Town: Malkowski, Gordon, Clark, Robson, South, Assenso, Deacey, Owen, Peterson (Colbear 90), Milner (Curtis 63), Crouz. Unused subs: Boyall, Dudley.

Referee: Christopher Reeson

Att: 362