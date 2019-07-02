Announcement from Chelsea over Frank Lampard's appointment expected in next 48 hours

Frank Lampard looks set to be confirmed as Chelsea's new head coach in the next 48 hours.

It is understood Lampard has signed a three-year deal with the Blues, leaving his role as boss of Derby County, with an announcement imminent.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a positive first season in management with Derby County last season, guiding the club to a sixth-place finish in the Sky Bet Championship and subsequently a play-off final at Wembley where the Rams were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa.

But when it was announced that Maurizio Sarri was to leave his head coach role at Stamford Bridge at the end of last season, Blues legend Lampard was quickly installed as hot favourite to take his place and he was granted permission to speak with his former club late last week.

