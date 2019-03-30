Back-to-back defeats for Belper Town

Belper Town suffered back-to-back league defeats for the first time since January as Pickering Town ran out 2-1 winners at the Silver X Stadium.

Daniel Earl gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half, before Nailers captain Alex Peterson equalised just seven minutes later.

Joe Danby then put the Pikes in front again early in the second half and they held out to leave Belper ninth in the Evo-Stik East Division.

The home side began the the brighter and in the second minute Cameron Clark’s low ball across the box found Nathan Curtis six yards out, but his shot was parried away.

George Milner then had another chance to put the Nailers in front, but he headed Danny Gordon’s front post delivery well over the bar.

Piteu Crouz was a bright spark down the left throughout the afternoon and following some neat interplay with Curtis, he lashed a powerful effort over the bar.

Despite Belper’s bright opening to the game, Pickering broke the deadlock on 24 minutes. Stuart Mott’s raking cross field pass found Earl in behind the defence and he finished confidently.

With just over half an hour played the Nailers were level. Danny South’s flick-on landed at the feet of Peterson, who drove an excellent finish across goal and into the bottom corner.

South almost completed a quickfire turn around when his acrobatic overhead kick was tipped over.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Pikes retook the lead. Niall Tillsley’s excellent cross to the back post found Danby in acres of space and he made no mistake.

Belper had chances to equalise. Gordon’s corner found Sam Colbear inside the six-yard box, but he headed over the bar.

Moments later, Crouz’s deflected cross found Derry Robson at the back post but his header rolled just wide.

Then substitute Kai Hancock flicked another Crouz cross just over the bar.