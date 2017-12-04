Belper announce new management team

Evo-Stik NPL South club Belper Town have unveiled Aaron Webster and Lee Williamson as their new management team.

Burton Albion stalwart Webster will be the manager, assisted by ex-Mansfield Town star Lee Williamson.

Wynne Garnett and Andy Carter had been holding the reins after the surprise departure of Ant Danylyk and Paul Donnelly last month.

Webster played over 500 games for the Brewers before having spells at Ilkeston, Mickleover Sports and Basford United.

His most recent role in football has been managing the Burton Albion community trust first team.

Williamson had playing spells at teams including Mansfield, Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers as well as representing Jamaica.

Last weekend Belper saw a three-game winning streak halted by an 11-minute Liam Adams first half hat-trick, after Belper conceded two penalties.

Keiran Harrison was also shown a red card for his foul conceding the first of those spot kicks.

This Saturday Belper will take on bottom club Romulus at home.