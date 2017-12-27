Belper boss demands improvement on poor scoring record

New Belper Town manager Aaron Webster wants his side to improve on their poor goalscoring record for the season.

Webster was celebrating his first win in the job on Tuesday with a 1-0 away win at Sheffield FC after Jahvan Davidson-Miller bagged the all-important goal on 69 minutes to secure all three points.

But it was a game of few real chances at either end and Webster said: “We have not made that many chances in any of the games since I came here.

“You look at the league table and we’ve only scored 25 all season.

“So it was obviously a problem before I came here and it’s something we need to have a good look at and try to improve on in the future.

“You look at the calibre of forwards we have here and they should be creating six, seven, eight chances a game. I don’t think that’s asking too much of them”

But Webster was happy to secure his first three points as a manager. “I was over the moon with that,” he smiled.

“In the games before Boxing Day I think we’ve shown glimpses of maybe what we can do.

“But I thought against Sheffield it was probably a more all-round performance, especially being away from home.

“We got in our shape early and we look threatening on the break and solid at the back.

Webster will now take his side to Lincoln United on Saturday for their fourth meeting of the season with Belper yet to beat them.

The sides played each other for three games in a row back in August as a 0-0 away FA Cup draw saw Lincoln win the replay 4-1 before the sides then drew 1-1 in Evo-Stik South action at Belper.

Lincoln were involved in two thrillers over Christmas with a 3-2 win away at Peterborough Sports followed by a 5-4 home defeat by Cleethorpes Town on Boxing Day.

On Monday Belper then host a visit by Gresley, looking to complete a double after a 2-1 win away there back in August.

“We should go into the games confident,” said Webster.

“We have a training session before and we expect the lads to come in happy and buzzing after the win.

“Hopefully we can take how we finished against Sheffield into the Lincoln game.

“They have set their standards now and I don’t want to see them drop below that bar.

“With four games in 10 days I now need to see who is 100 per cent.

“I know they are all dying to play and are saying ‘don’t rest me’.

“It would be hard to drop anyone from the Sheffield game as they worked their socks off like I asked them to. But I do want people to be fresh and 100 per cent.”