Belper close to boosting boardroom numbers

Belper Town are in talks with two new local businessmen to join the club’s board.

The Nailers have some empty seats at the top table after Alan Benfield stood down as chairman and Chris Balls and Paul Waldron resigned from the board.

But with the reintroduction of Dave Laughlin behind the scenes in recent weeks, as managing director, the club is working on attracting new revenue streams.

A statement on the club website read: “Dave Laughlin is working tirelessly to create new income streams to help pay for the not inconsiderable cost of running a club at this level, and he is close to announcing the arrival of two local businessmen to boost the number of directors remaining on the board.”

The Nailers recently put out an appeal for volunteers to join for the forthcoming season, adding: “It’s worth emphasizing that the lifeblood of any club is its volunteers who perform a variety of vital tasks on a match day.”

Meanwhile, the club is understood to have struck a deal with Belper United to play their games at the Marston’s Stadium. United, who have been playing in Borrowash, are believed to have signed a long term agreement to resume playing in Belper again.