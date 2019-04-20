Belper Toewn fightback from 2-0 down to claim three points

Belper Town staged a remarkable second half comeback to claim a famous 3-2 victory over play-off hunting Ossett United.

The Nailers had returned to the Silver X Stadium on the back of two excellent away wins at Cleethorpes and Stamford.

But a stop-start first half had an end-of-season feel to it as the hard pitch was not conducive to flowing football.

Former FC United of Manchester record scorer Tom Greaves had the afternoon’s first attempt on goal in the fifth minute, but home keeper Seb Malkowski was equal to it.

Belper went close to an early goal when Isaac Assenso headed a corner against the angle of the goal.

The visitors took the lead from Adam Priestly’s 35th minute free kick.

The Nailers almost levelled when Danny South nodded on a free kick and Alex Peterson headed straight at the keeper.

The second half began poorly for the Nailers, who conceded a second goal on 48 minutes when Andy Monkhouse headed home a corner at the near post.

The Nailers looked deflated, but somehow managed to pull themselves back from the brink and excited the crowd with an energised and exciting recovery.

Danny South and Danny Gordon had come close to reducing the arrears before they started the comeback for real in the 58th minute.

Sam Colbear’s long throw was flicked on by South, and Derry Robson headed in from less than six yards.

Two minutes later Piteu Crouz stretched the visitor’s defence to win and then convert a penalty.

The Nailers were a different team to that of the first half and it was Ossett who were now looking shaky.

Belper pressed home their advantage and were rewarded with the eventual winner in the 74th minute.

Nailers’ talisman Danny South was the match winner with a powerful header from a corner to complete the remarkable turnaround.