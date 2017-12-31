Belper Town are thumped after Lincoln horror show

Belper Town produced a horror show at Ashby Avenue last Saturday afternoon as Lincoln United swept them away with an eight goal bombardment.

It’s hard to recall a worse performance than this in the 20 years that Belper Town have been in the Northern Premier League and even more embarrassing than the scoreline, was a display lacking in spine and spirit against a team below them in the league table.

Lincoln supporters had, only a few days ago witnessed a 9 goal thriller losing by the odd goal against Cleethorpes, and they certainly wouldn’t have been expecting to see another 9 goals in their next match, but they did!

It all started well for the Nailers who took the lead when Jahvan Davidson-Miller beat the offside trap to convert Kieran O’Connell’s pass in the 9th minute, however after this the Whites brutally dismantled Belper and ruthlessly punished them for every mistake they made – of which there were many.

Lincoln were almost back on level terms straight after the re-start when Danny Roberts saved a fierce Jack McGovern drive, however Matthew Cotton slipped past two Belper defenders to shoot low and hard into the far corner to level the scores in the 14th minute.

Danny Roberts prevented another goal with a great one handed save to push over a glancing header from Jack McGovern before a cracking drive from Jack Wightwick flew into the net and was arguably the best goal of the afternoon.

Lincoln taunted the Belper defence and McGovern was denied again by Roberts who held a 25th minute header on the goal line, however they were on the score sheet again 5 minutes later when they virtually walked in the next goal with Matthew Cotton applying the finish.

James Blunden was allowed a completely free header to score the 4th of the afternoon from a corner kick, and Paul Grimes capped a truly awful first half for Belper with an easy strike just before the break.

More was expected from Belper in the second half but nothing materialised.

Max Thornberry and Aaron Cole came on for the second half and for a few minutes at least there were a few green shoots of hope.

Once Scott Matthews made it 6 after tapping in from close range the game returned to being a one way procession, although there was a glimmer of a goal for the Nailers the 63rd minute when Kieran O’Connell provided a good cross into the box, but the unmarked Sam Birks looped his header over the bar.

Jack Wightwick had lots of space to drill in a 7th goal from 10 yards on 73 minutes and the Nailers’ nightmare afternoon was complete when Jack McGovern finished from close range.

This game will no doubt be quickly forgotten and hopefully this result will be a blip in the wider picture of manager Aaron Webster’s rebuilding programme, however for the few supporters who bothered to make the journey, it was a bitter and embarrassing pill to swallow.

Lincoln United: McGann, Ward Callum, Matthews, Ward Charlie (Toyne 38), Watt (Smith 62), Blunden, Norris, Cotton, McGovern, Grimes (Hornsey 58), Wightwick. Unused subs: Oliver, Hutchinson-Wilkes.

Belper Town: Roberts, Allen, Goddard, Lloyd, Guy, Harrison, Baldwin (Birks 58), Hallahan (Thornberry 45), Davidson-Miller, O’Connell, Garnett (Cole 45). Subs unused: Williamson, Steadman.