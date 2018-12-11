Belper Town assistant boss Norbury: ‘We need to punish struggling sides’

Belper Town assistant manager Mick Norbury says the Nailers’ inability to get good results against teams that are struggling in the league has left the club’s coaching staff scratching their heads.

Following three straight wins, including some against sides around the Nailers in the top half of the table, they then conceded two goals in the last five minutes to be beaten 2-1 by struggling Spalding United last weekend.

And Norbury says he and manager Grant Black are baffled given they believe the players at their disposal don’t lack the correct mentality.

He said: “We’ve been very careful to build a team of players who don’t think they are bigger than the club and are here to work their socks off, not just pick up a pay packet.

“So we know it’s not a mentality thing that’s meaning we aren’t winning games that on paper we should be.

“Full credit to Spalding, as after the first ten minutes when we got in front, they were the better team.

“But having played so well at Matlock in the cup a few days before and having won three games in a row before that, it was frustrating that we couldn’t get three points.

“We’ve beaten, or played well against, a good few sides who are above or around us in the table and it’s those games we seem to be more up for.”

With that in mind, a trip to face fifth-placed Lincoln United on Saturday is one Norbury is relishing as the Nailers aim to regain a place in the top six.

He said: “I know the players will be up for it and I’m looking forward to it as I think we’ll put in a different kind of performance.

“We have a great set of lads here but at times we just haven’t been taking our chances. Somebody will be due a bit of a thrashing from us at some point as we create plenty of opportunities but don’t convert enough.”

Following the trip to Lincoln, Belper will then not have a game until Boxing Day when they will host Sheffield FC.