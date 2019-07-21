Belper Town beaten by Portadown during a new first for the Nailers

Belper Town were beaten 3-1 by Northern Ireland's Portadown in what was their first ever overseas match

The Nailers played their first ever overseas match when they travelled to Northern Ireland to play Portadown at the impressive Shamrock Park.



Ports play in the second tier of Northern Ireland football, having just missed out on promotion to the Premiership last season.



On a pristine playing surface, Belper matched their hosts for much of the game until the final quarter when the effects of the long 12-hour journey the previous day seemed to suck the energy out of the team.



That said, Portadown were a very talented young team ably lead by captain Chris Lavery who scored a magnificent individual goal to turn the game in the host's favour.



The game had been relatively even in the opening period before Belper stunned their hosts after 17 minutes when Derry Robson latched on to a cross from Danny Gordon just inside the penalty area before crashing a shot past Bobby Edwards.



But the lead lasted less than four minutes as Danny South turned a fierce low cross into his own goal to restore parity.



Ryan Musselwhite then pulled off a fine point blank save from Lavery to keep the Nailers on level terms



A well worked Belper move ended when Craig Nelthorpe's cross was headed just over the bar by Robson before Ryan Carmichael did likewise from an identical move at the other end.



The Nailers should have restored their lead after 40 minutes when a raking cross to the far post saw Belper with two men clear but Robson's low cross-shot whistled past the far upright.



Musselwhite then did well to beat away a free kick from Adam Salley but Portadown were not to be denied as Lavery's close control, mazy dribble and wonderful finish from a narrow angle gave the hosts a 2-1 interval lead.



Salley again tested Musselwhite with a fine header just after the break before a medical incident in the crowd held the game up for almost 10 minutes.



On the resumption of play Zeph Thomas fired wide after creating space for himself inside the box before Portadown struck the crossbar twice in as many seconds as they began to impose themselves on the game.



Salley had been a handful for the Nailers defence all afternoon and he showed his class with another fierce drive which Musselwhite did well to parry away.



Mass substitutions from both sides seemed to disrupt the pattern of the game but Salley extended Ports lead after 67 minutes when his header crept over the line after Musselwhite's valiant effort failed to keep it out.



That seemed to knock the stuffing out of Belper as the rigours of the journey also seemed to transmit into heavy legs and tired minds.



Danny Gordon saw his 25-yard free kick sail harmlessly wide before Salley's well-struck shot cannoned back off the crossbar to prevent a further extension of the score line.



In the final analysis, both teams will have found this invaluable preparation for the season ahead as Ports make another attempt to climb into Northern Ireland's top tier and Grant Black's men try to do likewise in the BetVictor Norther Premier League.



Portadown: Edwards, Hall, Crane, Finnegan, Lavery, Wilson, Carmichael, Teggart, Bonnis, McNally. Subs: Stewart, Bradley, McKenna, McGrandles, Tipton, Ferris, McCallum.



Belper: Musselwhite, Steele, Nelthorpe, Robson, South, Blades, Milner, Waldron, Peterson, Gordon, Thomas. Subs: Froggatt, Bryant, Clark, Kozluk, Thompson, Wright, Pugh, Black.



Referee: Jamie Robinson



Att: 400 (Est)