Belper Town below par in home defeat to Chasetown

Belper Town fell to their second successive home defeat, losing 1-0 to struggling Chasetown, writes Nigel Oldrini.

Home form has always been unpredictable but this was a below par performance from a team that had previously put together impressive unbeaten runs, but just can’t seem to win their home fixtures against lower opposition.

Despite this they have only lost four of their 23 games this season and there is surely enough quality in the team to get back on track in the remaining 15 games.

Belper’s bench included five players who have been first team regulars this season and may give a clue as to why the Nailers looked so out of touch with each other.

However, they did create enough chances to win the game and failure to capitalise on good opportunities has become a recurring theme at the Raygar Stadium.

The visitors offered little in the first half and the Nailers had the majority of possession although they did little with it until the 22nd minute when Danny South’s header from a Danny Gordon corner flew over the cross bar

A few minutes prior to this the Belper skipper was hauled down inside the penalty area but the referee saw nothing illegal and waved play on.

Belper were unlucky not to go in front on 31 minutes when the Scholars’ keeper dropped a routine shot leaving Alex Peterson a narrow window to slide the ball in from an angle.

Unfortunately, the ball hit the foot of the post and James Carvell’s follow up effort was blocked. Carvell, who had looked quite lively in the first half might have put Belper in front on 41 minutes when he ran through unchallenged, only to put his shot just wide.

The second period started uncertainly for the Nailers as Jack Langston struck a free kick on target although it didn’t trouble Ryan Musselwhite, then another presentable opportunity was squandered by the Nailers when Alex Peterson found space for a shot, and Scholars’ keeper Curtis Pond made an excellent save. James Carvell was sent on his way in the 53rd minute and again his shot lacked accuracy, and then Langston forced Musselwhite into a scrambling save at full stretch.

On 73 minutes Chasetown delivered a blow that the Nailers couldn’t recover from when striker Joshua Cooke surprised everyone with a low shot from the corner of the penalty area that flashed past Musselwhite and rested in the far corner. The Nailers pushed Danny South up front but could only manage a couple of half chances that fell to Derry Robson and Alex Peterson respectively without success.

With Belper throwing everything forward, they nearly left the gate open for another Chasetown goal in added time, but Jack Langton with just Ryan Musselwhite to beat couldn’t get the ball past the Nailers’ stopper.

It didn’t matter though as the referee brought the game to a close, and as Chasetown celebrated, Belper supporters filed silently out of the stadium, understandably disappointed.

Belper Town: Musselwhite, Gordon, Clark, Bertram, South, Watt, Guy (Robson 69), Gregory, Peterson, Carvell (Milner 62), Dawes (Curtis 56). Unused subs: Wright, Bryant.

Referee: Steve Durnall.

Att: 363.