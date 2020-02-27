Belper Town book Derbyshire Senior Cup final spot

Belper Town booked their place in the Derbyshire Senior Cup final with a 2-1 win over New Mills at the Raygar Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Nailers came from behind to defeat their North West Counties League opponents thanks to first-half goals from George Milner and Danny South.

It means that Belper will face South Normanton Athletic of the Midland Football League for senior cup silverware at Derby County's Pride Park Stadium.

Nailers boss Grant Black was pleased with the fighting spirit on show from his troops.

He said: "There's not that much difference in the leagues and they've signed a few players from the league above us from Radcliffe.

"It was always going to be a tough one.

"We said to the lads after the match, that their endeavour and quality shone through. We scored two well-worked goals, including the penalty [Milner].

"We conceded from a really good header, which there was nothing we could do about, and threw everything at us in the last 10 minutes.

"But we defended really well to see them off."

And added: "As much as we were buzzing to be there, it would have been nice to have had a clean sheet.

"To bounce back so quickly, to be patient and confident in what we were doing is pleasing to see.

"If we can stop giving teams a kick-start, I don't think we can keep going 1-0 down before we get started, it's something for us to look at."

The final is expected to be another big day out for the Belper contingent who took more than 1,700 fans to Meadow Lane earlier in the season for the Nailers' FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Notts County.

And Black encouraged everyone to enjoy this season.

"As far as this team is concerned, we're producing a lot of memorable moments for the fans at this moment in time.

"I feel like it's something everyone should embrace because you never know when it's going to stop.

"You've got to enjoy these types of seasons.

"We took 1,700 to Notts County - and I know it's a different cup - but at the end of the day, we've got to be looking at taking a big turnout.

"It's an unbelievable stadium which will be a first for a lot of us.

"Hopefully the fans will come in their numbers," said Black.

Belper, fourth in the BetVictor NPL South East, quickly turn their attentions back to league action with the visit of third-placed Cleethorpes Town on Saturday.