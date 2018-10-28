Belper Town boss beams with pride after draw with Morpeth Town

Belper Town boss Grant Black was left beaming with pride after his side held leaders Morpeth Town.

George Milner levelled the game from Craig Nelthorpe’s free-kick in the second half.

And the Nailers held on with a determined rearguard action in the final 20 minutes to earn a deserved point.

“Probably the overriding emotion today is pride. Unbelievably proud of the lads,” said Black,

“We said before we had a lot of possession and they’re dangerous from set pieces which is where they will score when they’re going to score.

“That was frustrating for us. So, we said to the lads at half-time, we are still in this game. The longer we stay in it will have a chance and if we do we have to make sure we take it.

“We took it, they threw everything at us last 20 minutes. They were at home, top of the league unbeaten at home which there going to do.

Cameron Hough made his debut for the club and played a pivotal part in Belper’s backline.

And he earned plenty of praise from Black, who said: ‘He did really well, Cameron came in following and injury to Jacob Sturgess and trained really well.

“He’s came straight in and played 70 mins, his first for quite a while. I thought he’s done really well.

“Defensively, not just as a back five, we are looking tough to break down, which is encouraging because we’ll always score goals with the strike force we’ve got.”

It stretched Belper’s unbeaten run to nine, making them one of the form teams in the division.

“If we get beat doing everything we are doing, we don’t mind that,” added Black.

“The mentality of the group is they can keep it going for as long as they want. The minute they switch off and don’t do what they’re doing is the minute that run stops.

“We’ve got a good base now, a good group. Anybody who comes in has to be exceptionally better than who we’ve got on and off the pitch. So, it will be difficult for anyone to come in, it’s a good run and we want to keep it going for as long as we can.”