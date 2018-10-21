Belper Town boss full of praise for players

Belper Town boss Grant Black is beaming with pride at his players.

The Nailers battled hard to get a 3-2 home win over Pontefract Collieries thanks to George Milner’s terrific 87th minute solo goal.

But Black was left even more delighted at the fighting spirit shown by his troops.

“The lads are putting their bodies on the line for us as a management team, for each and most importantly the club,” he said.

“I’ve just said to them I’m super proud of them. We are up to sixth and confidence is high, but we’ve got to keep doing what we are doing.”

“Obviously, the result is the most important thing and it’s happened to us a few times this year (late goals) which isn’t good for our health.

“If you’re going to win a football match and you know you’re going to win it last minute, it’s the best way to do it. It was a goal that befits any football match.”

Black was also full of praise for match-winner Milner, who battled through an illness during the week to make the game.

“He’s been ill since Wednesday, not been able to keep food down so his energy levels have been low,” he added.

“He’s such a good player, we said to him can you do 60 mins? On 60 mins we were going to change it but as unfit as he felt he was still causing them problems. We felt it was impossible to change him.”

“I don’t want too many people to look at him, but we are going to find it hard to keep hold of him at some point. Whilst he’s enjoying his football, the kids unplayable at times.

“As are a lot of lads at the minute. There’s a lot of lads in top form so I can’t really pick him out. The goal today at this level, wow. All I can say really.”

The Nailers now face one of the toughest tests of the season when they travel to league leaders Morpeth Town.

Added Black: “They’ve only been beaten once this season, by us. We’ve got to take a bit of pride.

“It’s a free hit for us like any team, because nobody expects to beat them. On our day we can beat any team and we’ll go up there to win a football match like we would any other game.”