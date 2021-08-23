Belper Town boss Grant Black expects 'cracking' FA Cup tie at Matlock

Belper Town manager Grant Black.

The Nailers will travel to the Gladiators on September 4, hoping to cause an upset at higher-level opposition.

"I think for locals it's a good draw, a bit of a local derby that'll bring a crowd in and create a lot of headlines over the next couple of weeks," Black said.

"There are no easy draws in the FA Cup. We could have got a team in the league above or the league below, they're all different challenges.

"We're under no illusions (about the task). Matlock are a very, very good side, strong in every area.

"We've got to be at our best to try to get a result on that day."

Belper reached the fourth qualifying round in 2019, eventually being edged out 2-1 at Notts County.

Now Black is hoping for another memorable run in the competition."I think we go into a lot of games as underdogs in my opinion. It's something we'll use and we used it a couple of seasons ago.

"The five games we played (to reach Meadow Lane), only one team were in a lower league.

"We'll look to do the same, but I don't think we'll need a lot of incentive with it being a local derby.

"A lot of players know each other and, hopefully, it'll be a cracking game for the neutral."

Tom Wilson netted a brace and Jonny Margetts was also on target as Belper came from behind to beat Whitchurch Alport 3-1 in the preliminary round on Saturday.

Now attention turns to a Bank Holiday double bill in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

The Nailers travel to Halesowen on Saturday and entertain Ilkeston on Monday.

"We're playing against two really good sides in this league," Black added.

"This will potentially give us a chance to see whether we're able to compete with the top teams.

"Both have really recruited well in the summer and both will be right up there.