Belper Town boss Grant Black happy with performance after Coalville Town defeat

Belper Town made Coalville work hard for the win.

The Nailers hit the front a minute into the second half through Jonathon Margetts.

But the visitors took charge as Town tired with goals from Billy Kee, Tim Berridge and Kyle Jardine doing the damage.

Speaking after the game Black said the test had been just what his side needed.

“I was happy with the performance,” he said. “We don't get carried away in pre-season whether it’s a convincing win or a defeat, unless there is something glaringly obvious.

“These games are brilliant for us. Coalville are a good side and we won’t come across a team as comfortable on the ball, or as fit and strong and organised, throughout the season as them.

“We have matched them for large parts of the game and created good chances, but didn’t have the end product.

“We got ourselves in front, but we got tired in the last 20 minutes. The goals were once where we probably switched off, but that is tired minds.

“All in all it was a really good outing for us.”

The Nailers were celebrating a goal within a minute of the restart after the impressive Donald Chimalilo beat three players to set up Jonathan Margetts.

The Ravens were level on 52 minutes after a long clearance bounced over Danny South’s head and led to former Accrington Stanley striker Kee slotting him.

The visitors hit the front on 56 minutes when Berridge slotted home a rebound.