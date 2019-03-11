Belper Town boss Grant Black pleased with Nailers second-half revival

Manager Grant Black said in-form Belper Town’s fortunes went north thanks to a goal from Danny South as they maintained their play-off hopes.

South struck a vital equaliser just before half-time to inspire the Nailers to come from behind to beat Stocksbridge Park Steelers 4-1 at the Silver X Stadium.

It left them just outside the Evo-Stik League Division One East play-off places after a five-match unbeaten run.

Black thought that the goal — one of two by South, who made it four goals in three matches — was key to a change in his side’s fortunes during the second period.

“We knew we were not at our best and I think a goal on the stroke of half-time can have that affect,” he said.

“You hope the team that has conceded it go in a bit deflated and it gives us that little boost.

“You are sort of starting from scratch. It’s like 0-0 at half-time where you can go again and not have to chase a goal to get level and leave gaps. You treat it as 0-0 and I thought we played the game-plan in the second half to perfection.”

Scott Ruthven had given Stocksbridge the lead inside the opening five minutes but the double from South and a goal apiece from Derry Robson and George Milner ensured the Nailers picked up a fourth win in five league games.

Black added: “The first half was not good enough and not to the expectations that we set. I thought we were a bit lethargic and a bit flat-footed, second to things and conceded a sloppy goal.

“But we nicked that goal on half-time, which gave us a bit of a boost. We had the chance at half-time to have a few choice words to up the standard. We put it on the players to turn things around, which I thought they did.

“The second half was a fantastic performance from us.”

The game threatened to boil over throughout as both sides felt they were on the wrong side of referee Mark Tinsley’s decisions.

Midway through the second half it eventually did as Stocksbridge left back Rory Coleman picked up a second booking for a fiery altercation with Belper striker Milner.

Boss Black was pleased with the way his side maintained their discipline for the majority of the encounter, saying: “We have been asked the question a few times about our discipline and I don’t think we have had a sending off this season that I would say has been deserved.

“I think we are very disciplined, George [Milner] reacted slightly at one point, but he had been kicked for 85 minutes. Yes we don’t want him to react, but I can understand his frustration at that point.

“We said at half-time don’t get dragged into a battle. We didn’t need to do that, we have good enough footballers to just go out and play. We said if we did that we would win the game — and we did that.”