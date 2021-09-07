Belper Town boss Grant Black wants FA Cup win to boost league position

The Belper players celebrate their second goal. Pic by Mike Smith.

The Nailers eased past Town as a hat-trick from Jonny Margetts set up a home tie with Tamworth in the next round.

It was a victory which left Black confident that Belper can enjoy a good league season if they maintain those levels.

“It should stand us in good stead going forward in the league,” he said. “It showed what we can do if we are consistent.

Belper Town take the lead at Matlock.

“They were on the back of five wins out of five and it makes it even more impressive as to how we turned them over.

“The fact they gave us respect makes it even more impressive that we turned them over at their place.

“We were on it from the first to the last minute. We were really up for it, we did not allow them to turn up and we made it difficult for them.

“We knew if we could match them physically we would give ourselves a chance in the game.

“It is finding your feet at the start of the season and we have got a lot of points to play for.

“If we play like that we will be there or thereabouts in April when it matters.”

Belper will face Tamworth in the FA Cup second qualifying round on 18th September.

The Nailers will once again go into an FA Cup as underdogs, though Black is more than confident that his side can test The Lambs.

“You can draw teams lower down or higher up and there are no easy games on a one off basis,” he added.

“Tamworth will give us a strong challenge, they are a league above and a good team but we have to approach it the same way we did on Saturday.

“If we don't have any passengers I am confident we will give them a go. If we are at it on the day we can make it difficult for Tamworth.

“We want to build momentum going into the game to breed confidence and it is nice to have a home game.

“There are no easy cup ties at this level any more, especially in this part of the draw.”

And with more than £3,300 on offer to the winners, Black knows it is a great chance to boost the club’s coffers.

“I will let the club focus on the money side and we will concentrate on getting points and preparing for Tamworth,” said Black.

“We are doing well financially, the prize money is always a massive carrot for clubs at our level, especially when you look at what we have all gone through.