Belper Town chairman thanks departing assistant manager

Mick Norbury has stepped down from his role as assistant manager at Belper Town.

Norbury arrived at the club with manager Grant Black in May 2018 but tendered his resignation on Friday.

The players were informed of the decision after the win at Frickley Athletic the following day.

Chairman Ian Woodward said: “We have had a number of conversations with Mick since he made his decision but we fully respect his wishes.

“He has been a brilliant asset to the club and we cannot thank him enough for the work he has done for us.

“We wish him well in whatever he decides to do, moving forward.”